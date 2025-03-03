Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vericel worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 854.98 and a beta of 1.72.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $152,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,045.44. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $618,872 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

