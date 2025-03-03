Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Velan Stock Performance

VLNSF opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Velan has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

