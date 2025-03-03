Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.