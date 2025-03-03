Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $292.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

