Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

