Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $221,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.66 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

