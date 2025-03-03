Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 40.9% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,615,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

