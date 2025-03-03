Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $85,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after buying an additional 222,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,531,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after buying an additional 102,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.