Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.0% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

