Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.64 and last traded at $225.87, with a volume of 41209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

