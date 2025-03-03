Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGMI. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.
