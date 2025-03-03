Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.