V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
VCHYF opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. V Technology has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $18.18.
About V Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.