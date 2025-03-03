V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

VCHYF opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. V Technology has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

