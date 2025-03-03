US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $23,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,448 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,405 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after buying an additional 892,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after buying an additional 777,696 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $72.10 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.