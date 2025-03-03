US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.05 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $107.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

