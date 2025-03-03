US Bancorp DE Sells 832 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $354.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.26 and its 200 day moving average is $380.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

