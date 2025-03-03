US Bancorp DE Sells 2,470 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $308.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

