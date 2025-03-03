US Bancorp DE Sells 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

