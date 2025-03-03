US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $280.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

