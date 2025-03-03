US Bancorp DE Has $32.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granger Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after buying an additional 910,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 316,256 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,093,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $120.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

