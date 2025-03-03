US Bancorp DE Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 282.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

ANET stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,441 shares of company stock worth $45,713,162. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

