US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Valmont Industries worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $347.48 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.