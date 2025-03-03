Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.23. 2,022,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,262,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

