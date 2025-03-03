Unified Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $642.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.