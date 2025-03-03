Unified Investment Management Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Unified Investment Management owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISCV opened at $62.97 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

