Unified Investment Management Makes New $414,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

BATS EFG opened at $102.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

