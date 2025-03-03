Unified Investment Management Invests $693,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PTC by 67.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.53 and a 52-week high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

