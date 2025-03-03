Unified Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

