Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $128,211.20 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 419,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,949. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 195.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 569,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

