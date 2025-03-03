UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,366,000 after buying an additional 159,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,272,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

