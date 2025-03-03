Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

