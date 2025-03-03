U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. 66,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,466. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.56. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USAU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USAU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.