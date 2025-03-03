Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

