Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on TYRA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.