Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.54 and last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 17448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
