Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

