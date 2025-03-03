Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 81,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

