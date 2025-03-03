Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 133,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,295. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

