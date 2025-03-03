Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond Sells 129,275 Shares

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 129,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $134,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. This trade represents a 46.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Triller Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triller Group stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.10. 542,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98. Triller Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triller Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triller Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triller Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triller Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triller Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

