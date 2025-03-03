Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 115.7% in February

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $120.00 on Monday. Trigano has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

