Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 115.7% in February

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $120.00 on Monday. Trigano has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85.
About Trigano
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.