Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells $87,869.60 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trex by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $110,414,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trex by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

