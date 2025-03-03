Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TSRYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 2nd

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of TSRYF opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $8.45.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
