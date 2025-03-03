Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.