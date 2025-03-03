TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 1,051,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,240. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.49.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNAZ

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.