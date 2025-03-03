Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 146% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,936 call options.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 1,054,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,155. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

