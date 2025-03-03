TPC Consolidated Limited (TPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on March 20th

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from TPC Consolidated’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -0.06.

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers in Australia. The company was formerly known as Tel. Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015. TPC Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

