TPC Consolidated Limited (TPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on March 20th

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from TPC Consolidated’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
TPC Consolidated Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -0.06.
