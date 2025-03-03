TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from TPC Consolidated’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
TPC Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of -0.06.
About TPC Consolidated
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TPC Consolidated
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- One Value, One Growth, and One Momentum Stock For Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for TPC Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPC Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.