Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Up 55.1% in February

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURV
Institutional Trading of Torrid
Torrid Price Performance
Shares of CURV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,905. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $631.16 million, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Torrid
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Trading Halts Explained
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.