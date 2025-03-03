Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now – March 3rd

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that focus primarily on manufacturing, marketing, or selling toys and related consumer entertainment products. These stocks can be sensitive to seasonal trends and consumer preferences, leading to increased volatility around key retail periods and product launches, which may attract speculative and trend-driven investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.92 on Monday, hitting $1,055.53. 1,126,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $982.51 and its 200 day moving average is $938.63. The company has a market capitalization of $468.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $97.88. 9,059,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,490,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $786.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $122.92. 5,310,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

