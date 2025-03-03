Top Real Estate Stocks To Consider – March 1st

Bank of America, iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, and BlackRock are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that operate in the property market, either through development, management, or investment in real estate assets. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate sector without the need to directly purchase or manage physical properties, and their value often reflects trends in the overall property market and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,603,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,632,469. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,402,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855,840. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,462,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,341. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 24,697,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,373,156. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $34.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $979.44. 1,412,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,890. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $980.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

