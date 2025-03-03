Top Penny Stocks To Research – March 2nd

TeraWulf, Interactive Strength, and BioXcel Therapeutics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are typically shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, often under $5 per share. They are considered high-risk investments due to their low liquidity, limited disclosure requirements, and susceptibility to significant price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 127,487,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,230. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

TRNR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 191,914,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247,624. Interactive Strength has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2,428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,403,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,987. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

